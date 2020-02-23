Hospice Brazos Valley hosts annual Hospice Happening

Hospice Brazos Valley held its annual Hospice Happening event Saturday night.

The 1920s themed night hosted nearly 700 members of the community and featured live music and casino tables.

Hospice Brazos Valley is a non-profit hospice provider. The funds raised at Saturday night’s event will go towards patient care and helping out families of the patients.

“It’s time to celebrate life. What we do, obviously, is very challenging sometimes, and it can be sad but it is also very meaningful. So we do come on evenings like this to remember those that we have had the privilege to care for and we celebrate their lives as well as our need to celebrate life as well,” said Hospice Brazos Valley President and CEO, Craig Borchardt.

