Buy a mask from Hospice BV, and they'll donate one to a senior, too

If you're looking to buy a face mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19, there's a way you can do so by also helping out your neighbor.

Hospice Brazos Valley along with Atlas Belle Studio is launching the program 'Brazos Valley Hero Mask.'

For every mask you purchase, one will be donated to a senior citizen in the Brazos Valley community.

Rhonda Watson, the director of access and marketing for Hospice Brazos Valley, says the goal is to do their part in diminishing the spread of COVID-19.

"As a hospice care provider, we see how vulnerable the senior community can be, and it's part of our mission to protect the seniors regardless--whether or not they're coming on services for hospice, we want to be a part of their health care continuing at whatever point," said Watson.

You can start placing orders today, and the project itself will launch on Monday. Masks are $16.

If you would like to place an order, click here.

Watson says they also want to thank the community for all the donations given to Hospice Brazos Valley.