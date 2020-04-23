Local group provides restaurant reopening recommendations

As Governor Greg Abbott continues to take steps to reopen Texas many business owners are taking on the responsibility to keep customers safe.

The Brazos Valley Hospitality Association (BVHA) has created a task force made up of several local industry leaders to prepare for when restaurants open their dining rooms.

"We want to do it in a way that keeps us moving forward because obviously we understand if there's a set back then we go back to square one," said Greg Stafford President of BVHA.

The team has drafted up a list of recommended guidelines for restaurants to follow and have given that list to the county commissioners and to the cities of Bryan and College Station.

Click here to view the full list of reopening guideline recommendations.

"We're not here to try and decide when we're simply looking at it and saying how," said Stafford.

That list includes specifics on proper PPE, a limit on the number of guests, and extra sanitation guidelines.

"You can't give a pen to a person who signed a previous check with it. Every little detail has to be right, that there's no touchpoint that causes a problem," said Stafford. "Things like menus cannot be reused without sanitation. So they'll have to be cleanable menus or one-time use menus."

Chef Tai Lee, owner of several restaurants in town says planning ahead is what's going to make sure staff and customers are safe.

"They can be assured that it's going to be a safe place to dine out and hang out and go back to normalcy with a little bit of a twist," said Lee.