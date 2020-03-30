Hospitals ask for donations of protective equipment for medical staff

With a surplus of patients and a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, some Brazos Valley hospitals have started to ask for donations.

And the Brazos Valley is answering the call.

Baylor Scott & White Health reached out to Blinn College in hopes of receiving gear that their health care programs are not currently using. The next day, staff from several departments dropped off masks, gowns, gloves, shoe covers and hair covers.

Health care administrators are trying to prepare for the unknown, including Baylor Scott & White Regional President Jason Jennings.

“Currently, we have plenty of beds at Baylor Scott & White, but we’re preparing in case the surge comes so we can take care of our community,” said Jennings. "We’re working very closely with our government officers."

Jennings says that at this moment, they are "doing okay" on PPE supplies, but donations like Blinn College's on Monday will help them prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve got plenty of supplies, but it’s great to have plenty more because we don’t know what’s going to come the next day and the next day,” said Jennings.

Blinn College Vice Chancellor for Student Services and Administration Karen Buck said Blinn and Baylor Scott & White have a great partnership.

Buck says that staff at Blinn College simply want to do whatever they can to help, and she encourages other companies to take a look around and see what type of equipment they could donate at this time.

“Think about your company and your business and how you can help out our regional, local health providers,” said Buck. “Remember, these guys are the ones that are going to treat your employees, your family, and your friends, so we want to support them as much as we can, and hopefully, everyone can do the same.”

Hospitals are looking for donations ranging from masks to gloves. If you think you might have equipment that could be donated, you can call the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce at (979) 260-5200.

If you’re interested in donating money, you can visit the link in the related links section.