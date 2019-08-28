Hot and humid; Thursday's Aggie Football opener as sweaty as you would expect

Thursday night, Texas A&M kicks off the 125th season in program history against Texas State at Kyle Field. While a few showers are not ruled out through pre-game activities, hot and muggy is the bigger take away from the forecast.

An afternoon spent outside Kyle Field will be a hot one. Tailgating? Pack the cooler with plenty of water.

Afternoon highs are headed to the mid-90s by mid-to-late Thursday afternoon. Typical late August.

Factor in the thick humidity and a lack of wind; heat index temperatures are expected to run 104° to 108° through the heat of the day.

Most important part of that feels-like forecast: that is what is expected in the shade. Put yourself in the full sunlight and you will need to add another 10° on top of that.

3pm to 6pm could feature a few spots of rain to a stray rumble of thunder across the Brazos Valley. Overall odds are low, and any rain that manages to develop is generally expected to be short-lived.

What will be worth keeping an eye on, an isolated thunderstorm is not ruled out. A small lightning concern will take us through the afternoon and right up to kick-off.

7:30pm is kickoff.

7:52pm is sunset.

Temperatures are expected in the low 90s as Reville runs across Kyle Field. Heat index values are still at or near the triple-digits. Pack yourself in around a couple hundred thousand of your closest Aggie fan friends and it will likely be a bit stuffy.

Even after sunset be sure to drink water and stay hydrated.

As Kyle Fields sways to the War Hymn ahead of the 4th Quarter, the thermometer will have dipped into the upper 80s, but it will still feel like the low 90s as we wrap things up for the night.