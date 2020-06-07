Hot highs and stifling humidity could lead to a quick Brazos Valley storm chance

Only getting hotter, Brazos Valley.

The atmosphere over our heads will be smashed between high pressure to the west & the remnants of Cristobal to the east Monday.

Tuesday, as that once tropical storm moves further northeast, the area will be compressed ahead of a cold front.

Both of these scenarios lead to temperatures creeping up the thermometer for the next 48 hours. As of Sunday evening, it is expected that Bryan-College Station ties or breaks/sets a record high Tuesday.

The current record is 100° set 103 years ago in 1917.

The current forecast is slated for 101° at Easterwood Airport.

That cold front/wind shift is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Tuesday evening. As a north wind arrives, drier air slips in behind it. The clash between it and tropical, muggy air could allow a quick line of rain and thunderstorms to develop between 6pm Tuesday and 12am Wednesday.

Should those storms form, coming off intense daytime heat, strong wind gusts could be an issue for some as heavy rain quick cools the early evening air.

More details on the heat and what that "cold" front means for the Brazos Valley is included in the video above. A view of what the radar could look like Tuesday evening can be found below.