Hot town, summer in the city; August 2019 one of hottest ever in Bryan-College Station

August 2019 was a hot one for the Brazos Valley. A combination of several triple-digit afternoons, record warmth overnight, and a lack of rain has placed the month as one of the top 5 warmest on record.

August 2019 checked in with an average temperature of 88.0°. That places it as the number four all-time warmest Augusts on record in Bryan-College Station.

Records have been kept as far back as 1882.

Some of the factors that pushed August to record levels:

• 12 afternoon highs at or above 100°.

• 25 afternoon highs that rose above the day's average high

• 30 out of 31 mornings started with temperatures above the day's average low

• August 25th featured the only morning that started right at the day's average low

• 2 mornings set a Record High Minimum (warmest low temperature on record)

Officially, 2.10" of rain fell over the past month. That is roughly half an inch shy of what is considered average. A lack of rain through July and August, along with the searing summer heat has placed much of the Brazos Valley in either Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought conditions.