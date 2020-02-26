House Call: Coronavirus inevitable?

U.S. health officials are now saying the spread of the coronavirus in America is "inevitable."

But what does that mean for the average Brazos Valley resident?

According to Dr. Seth Sullivan with Baylor Scott & White and the Brazos Valley Alternate Health Authority, not too terribly much.

Dr. Sullivan says while the virus is expected to spread, the CDC's wording of 'inevitable' is only done out of an abundance of caution.

"I don't think this is a huge surprise," Dr. Sullivan says, "and I definitely don't think it's for fear's sake, I think it's for preparedness sake."

Breaking down how and what officials here at home and across the globe are doing, Dr. Sullivan explained the situation is an evolving one, but not worthy of national panic.

Check out the full interview for all the details on where Brazos County stands locally in regards to the coronavirus.

