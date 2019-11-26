House Call: Flu Watch 2019

The days are getting shorter. The air is getting colder. Winter is upon us, and with winter comes the arrival of flu season.

From the looks of it, this season could be especially contagious.

Up to this point in 2018, the Brazos County Health District says there were 136 confirmed cases of the flu. In 2019, they say there are already 705.

But Dr. Seth Sullivan, infectious disease specialist at Baylor Scott & White Health and the Brazos County Alternate Health Authority, joined First News at Four to discuss the season as it stands now, and he’s encouraged.

Dr. Sullivan says the research done by immunologists in the southern hemisphere over their winter (our summer), has prepared scientists and equipped them with the right tools to fight this season’s flu strain.

"What we're seeing this far has been very homologous," said Sullivan. "so the virus looks very similar to the antigen we’re using in the vaccine."

Despite high numbers of the flu already reported, Dr. Sullivan says it could be an early-season peak that will normalize as we get deeper into flu season.

For the full conversation, see the video player above.