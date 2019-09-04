House Call: Nasty stomach bugs are going around schools

As two local districts warn parents of a stomach bug making its way through their classrooms, Dr. Seth Sullivan from Baylor Scott & White Health joins First News at Four to discuss causes, symptoms, and treatments.

"For the most part, symptoms should subside in 24 hours," said Dr. Sullivan. Symptoms can include upper gastrointestinal issues, like vomiting, or lower GI issues like diarrhea.

That makes treatment mostly a waiting game--and hydration.

"Eating is fine too, but make sure you're drinking plenty of fluids and keeping them down," said Dr. Sullivan.

If symptoms become much more serious, involving bloody stool, very high fever, or an inability to keep fluids down, then you should see a doctor.

Prevention is an even better route, but Dr. Sullivan says this virus is highly transmissible.

"Practice good hand hygiene, and keep your child home from school is they have it," said Dr. Sullivan.

For the full conversation, see the video player above.