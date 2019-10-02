House Call: New study says you don’t have to decrease your red, processed meat consumption

Consuming red and processed meat at current levels is safe according to guidelines published online Wednesday in “Annals of Internal Medicine.”

“Basically, it says you don’t have to eat any less of this meat,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan with Baylor Scott & White Health. “Keep in mind that it doesn’t say to eat any more red and processed meat, either.”

Dr. Sullivan says long-term studies about the health of a food group are tedious to conduct and verify, which makes it difficult to vilify a beloved option like meats.

