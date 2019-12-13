House of Hope being gifted new building following fire

A men's ministry program in Madisonville is getting some good news after a devastating fire last month.

Much of the House of Hope campus was destroyed on November 9. Then a few days later the fire rekindled damaging another wing.

Pastor Brad Brock with House of Hope announced plans for a new building on Friday.

"God has poured his spirit out on a lot of people to give to this place but the most recent donations has been a 23,000 square foot building donated to us cost-free by Schulte Building out of Houston," said Brock.

Brock founded the House of Hope for men recovering from addiction and other life challenges. The men have a place to stay for at least a year or as long as they need it. The ministry didn't have insurance for the fire due to a clerical error. Now new plans are already drawn up.

"You know we didn't have any insurance but like I said, 'Who needs insurance when you've got God's assurance? And that's exactly what he's done here because with man this was impossible but with God all things are possible," said Brock.

Donations have been offered from close to home and far away.

"We’ve had a lighting company out of California call and said they’re donating the lights. We’ve had drywall people. We’ve had HVAC people. I don’t have the names here in front of me but when that time comes they will get the recognition they deserve," said Brock.

Donations from the community have also helped them bounce back. The closet they keep men's clothing in is full. Right now around 40 men live here but there is a waiting list to get in.

The fire has made it a little more crowded space these days.

"God's going to build us a beautiful building, Bigger kitchen, bigger dorms. It' going to be nice and that's what we want because we want more men, we want more men to come," said Steve Roach, a House of Hope Leadership Team Member.

Steve Roach went through the program several years ago and now works there. He said he turned his life around after addiction led him on a path to prison. He lives here part of the week and ministers to the men.

"That's the thing that's what blesses me is when the men that nobody thinks are going to make it they make it here," said Roach.

"These men here at the House of Hope are in a special season because they get to see this an outpouring of love and it's really been a faith builder to them," said Brock.

Groundbreaking for that new building could happen in about two weeks. The new facility will be about 8,000-square-feet larger than what they had before.

Brock also said are working on getting insurance again for the property.

If you'd like to support them we have more contact info in the related links section of this story.

