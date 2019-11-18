House of Hope still cleaning up after devastating fire

A men's rehab facility in Madisonville is still working to rebuild from the ashes.

On Saturday, November 9, a fire caused catastrophic damage to the facility and a couple of days later the fire rekindled and burned another wing of the facility.

The House of Hope didn't have insurance for the loss, but they've seen a big outpouring of support from the community and plan to rebuild.

"The men are just absolutely being taken care of really some of them are saying better than they have before," said Brad Brock, House of Hope Founder and Pastor.

"But in all reality, we've had to turn away three people already because we don't have enough beds or room so we're really focusing on the cleanup and then just see what God has got for us on the next step on the rebuild," he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured in it.

If you'd like to assist the organization we have their contact information in the related links section of this story.