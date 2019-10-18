Fire damages home north of downtown Bryan

A fire on Friday afternoon damaged a house north of downtown Bryan.

Crews from both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments were sent to the house after it caught fire around 3:00 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Preston Avenue near N. Texas Avenue and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two people were inside the house at the time the fire started. No one was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

Friends of the homeowners tell KBTX that the roof collapsed inside the home. They also said this was the 3rd fire at the house.

The American Red Cross has been asked to respond to the scene to help those affected by the fire.