The man wanted in connection with a brutal Christmas Eve murder was fatally shot by deputies in Hermann park Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Albert Simon made a sudden move toward a bag when a deputy shot Simon, according to a tweet from Gonzalez.

Simon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, said Gonzalez.

Simon, 52, was wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Carolee Taylor on Christmas Eve.