Houston County sees jump in COVID-19 cases after inmates included in count

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Houston County has more than doubled.

Officials with the county said the reason for the increase comes from combining the numbers of incarcerated and non-offender cases. The state has started to include inmates from the Eastham Unit state prison in Lovelady into the county's total count.

Houston County has 84 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. 34 cases are from non-offenders. 50 are from inmates at the Eastham Unit.

Houston County Emergency Manager Roger Dickey said the numbers reported right now are cumulative, meaning it combines both active and potentially recovered patients. Dickey said the state hasn't notified them of any recovered patients yet. When they do, he said they would adjust their list to reflect that information.