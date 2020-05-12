Houston Food Bank provides meals to Walker County families at SHSU

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been a growing demand for food assistance in many communities.

The Houston Food Bank organized a Neighborhood Super Site Distribution in many areas to help feed those in need right now.

A distribution center was set up Monday at Bower Stadium on the Sam Houston State University Campus.

In all, the University says 60 to 80 pounds of food was provided to hundreds of families.

Social distancing was strongly enforced and the food was placed directly into the trunks of vehicles.