Houston Police Officer killed after shooting

A Houston Police Officer has died after being shot Saturday evening in Houston's East End, according to multiple sources.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Avenue L near 74th Street. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after it happened about a block away on Avenue J.

The officer was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

He's been identified as Sergeant Christopher Brewster.

It wasn't known what led to the shooting.

KHOU-TV reports the officer was responding to a disturbance at a residence.