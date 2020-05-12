Houston gang member arrested in Bryan motel

A Houston gang member with prior felony convictions was arrested in Bryan with ecstasy, marijuana and a firearm.

Investigators say, Corey White, 37, was staying at a motel on the 1600 block of South Texas Avenue. The staff there was worried White was dealing drugs out of the room after seeing several people go in and out during his stay.

During a search of the room, police found a loaded firearm, 24.5 grams of marijuana, 45.4 grams of Ecstasy pills, and a digital scale. Officials say White is a gang member out of Houston with the 59 Bounty Hungers with prior convictions.

White is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture and delivery, possession of marijuana, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.