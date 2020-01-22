Houston man arrested with skimmers at Bryan gas station

A Houston man was arrested early Tuesday morning at a gas station with several skimming devices.

A Bryan officer saw Eduardo Hernandez, 35, drive by several vacant pumps around 2:00 a.m. on Boonville Road. Police say Hernandez tried to drive off when he saw the officer.

After searching the car, police found several skimmers hidden in an empty cigarette pack. There were also several gift cards.

Officials say criminals use the information they steal to transfer money to those cards.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument, as well as no valid driver's license.

