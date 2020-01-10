Houston man indicted for trying to deposit fake check with fake ID

A Brazos County grand jury has handed up an indictment on a Houston man after attempting to deposit a fake check at a College Station bank.

Last July, CSPD was notified by bank employees that David Vela, 20, of Houston was attempting to deposit a fake check with a fake driver’s license.

Officers discovered that Vela had forged the check form an original that he had. He also had an altered ID with a name and driver’s license number belonging to another person.

Vela was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument, fraudulent use of identifying information and failure to identify by giving false information.