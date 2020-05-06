Houston man wanted for murder arrested in Madisonville

A Houston man was arrested in Madison County on Monday following a shooting death that occurred earlier in the day in Arlington.

Police took Kendell Jerrell Morris, 22, into custody after he was spotted in Madisonville, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

After receiving a 'be on the lookout' alert from authorities in North Texas, a DPS trooper located Morris's vehicle on I-45 shortly after noon on Monday.

The vehicle was stopped on the interstate near Highway 21 in Madisonville and one person was detained. The driver of the car then fled but was later stopped by Madison County deputies near Spur 104.

It's unclear if Morris was driving the car or the passenger in the car.

He’s accused of killing Robert Cooley III with an assault rifle, according to authorities in Arlington.

According to this report from CBS affiliate KTVT in Dallas, the shooting death may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Morris faces one charge of murder and remains in the Madison County Jail.

