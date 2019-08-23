Houston police finally link Grimes County arrest to homicide investigation

Houston police are finally linking a man arrested in Grimes County to a homicide investigation in Harris County.

According to a release, Houston investigators say that Eric Arandas, 29, is being charged with murder. They say it stems from an August 4 homicide investigation. Officials say that Arandas walked up to a person standing outside a car storage lot and shot them multiple times.

KBTX previously reported that Arandas was arrested in Grimes County on August 13 by the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The three agencies served the warrant at a residence on Highway 30 last Friday in the Shiro community.

Court documents from the Harris County Courthouse say Diaz-Aranda has been arrested multiple times in Houston from 2007-2009 on charges including drug possession and burglary.