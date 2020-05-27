How Brazos County mail-in ballots are secured, verified

Public officials continue to call for social distancing as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, and now, some politicians and voting rights advocates say that upcoming elections pose a risk, particularly to those most susceptible.

On the other side of the debate, some say that widespread mail-in voting could lead to instances of voter fraud.

“It is a concern,” said Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock on First News at Four. “We want to be sure that we have the highest integrity in our elections.”

Hancock says it is her team’s number-one priority to secure every vote, including those that come in the mail. As a court battle continues over whether to expand the definition of who is allowed to vote by mail due to the pandemic, Hancock says that her office’s staffing would potentially struggle to keep up.

“Logistically there is a lot that goes into mail-in ballot processing; I currently only have one clerk that handles that,” said Hancock. “It would be quite difficult for us, especially if it was mandated that we had to send one to everyone. We have 117,000 voters so that would be quite an undertaking, not just in processing those ballots but also having the supplies and being able to get all of that paperwork handled in the proper manner.”

Hancock explains that the singular way ballots are confirmed to have been cast by the assigned voter is a signature. The signature on the ballot’s envelope must by “reasonably similar” to the signature on the vote-by-mail application itself, a determination made by the Early Voting Ballot Board.

“There’s always the thought process that maybe not the same person filled out the application as filled out the ballot or someone fills out their ballot for someone who’s elderly and votes that ballot for them,” said Hancock. “So sometimes it’s not just comparing those signatures but being sure that that person is the person that qualified.”

Hancock says that all ballots, once received, are kept in a lockbox until processing begins.

At this time, the only qualifications for mail-in voting are as follows:

- You are 65 years old or older

- You have a disability

- You will be out of the county on Election and during the entirety of the in-person early voting

- You are incarcerated but otherwise eligible to vote

