How CARES Act will impact education

The new coronavirus relief bill, also known as the CARES Act, offers a lot of money for businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic. It also is sending money to your pockets, but it's going to have a big impact on education as well.

House Bill 206 allocated an additional $30.5 million to counties in the form of block grants so schools could hire new personnel, train existing staff, invest in programs and contract for outside services.

"The K-12 side of things is really left up to the states through what's called the Education Stabilization Fund. It's making available about 13 billion that governors will have access to based on their K-12 enrollment to do various high needs projects in their state," said Matt Fuller, a higher education professor at Sam Houston State University.

This act will also do a lot for college students. It means you don't have to worry about those student loans as much right now.

"In terms of higher education, I think that's where the real impact of this bill will be felt for college students. It's going to allow things like your federally supported student loans, your payments aren't going through right now. You're not going to be asked to pay, at least through September," said Fuller.