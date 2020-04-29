How CHI St. Joseph is preparing for possible second wave of COVID-19

CHI St. Joseph Health CEO Theron Park says his hospital system is taking steps to make sure they are ready for a possible second wave of COVID-19—the second wave that public health officials warn could come as Texas loosens social distancing policies.

“[Elective] surgeries will be allowed on May 1,” said Park. “However, we still will make sure have at least 15% of our capacity set aside for COVID-19 patients. We also are ensuring that we conserve PPE as a part of it. It is a balancing act.”

CHI St. Joseph is also continuing its strict visitation policies that allow visitors in very few exceptional instances, “just to limit exposure among both our staff and our patients,” said Park.

Most importantly, according to Park, is the community-wide group that is “planning what we need for the surge.” He says it is made up of county officials, EMS workers, the state health department, area health care systems and more.

“What’s the health care resources, what’s the people, what is the location of facilities if that were to happen—so that if a second wave would come, we would be prepared for that,” said Park.

For the full conversation with Park, see the video player above.

