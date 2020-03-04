How Super Tuesday will impact the 2020 election

Joe Biden shocked the political world by forging an unexpected comeback in the Super Tuesday elections.

The former Vice President racked up 11 wins in 14 races to snatch the lead from Senator Bernie Sanders.

Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced he will stop his campaign on Wednesday making Biden and Sanders the clear cut frontrunners.

Kirby Goidel, Director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute joined First News at Four to break down the big storylines.

"None of our models captured this, so we knew Biden was surging after South Carolina but we weren't sure what voters would do going into Super Tuesday," Goidel explains, "We now know late-deciding voters moved overwhelmingly to Biden."

He went on to say "Often when it looks like one candidate is moving to the nomination, voters move in the other direction. "

But ultimately concluded "Democrats need a more centrist candidate who can appeal to Republicans dissatisfied with Trump. They wouldn't vote for Bernie. However, you need a candidate who can excite the base. Hillary won far more votes than Trump, but her problem was the distribution of the votes in a few key states. A shift in votes across three states about the size of a sold-out Kyle Field and Hillary Clinton would have been president."

Watch the full interview in the player above.

