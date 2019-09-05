How authorities are addressing recent threats to Brazos Valley’s schools

A recent string of threats have been made against several Brazos Valley schools, and authorities have come up with a plan to address and put an end to the dangerous problem.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have come together to host a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on September 5th, 2019 to launch a new public awareness campaign called #ThinkBeforeYouPost .

The goal of this campaign is to educate the public about the consequences of making threats to schools and other public places- even if it is a joke.

Breakdown of Threats & Concerns:

Huntsville ISD:

• August 30, 2019: A student made threats to the school in the cafeteria and was arrested.

• September 3, 2019: A student made a threatening social media post directed at another student. They also were arrested.

• September 4th: the district said vigilance by students and parents is an important part of their safety and security plan.

A&M Consolidated High School:

• 1 student was arrested for threats they made on social media.

Iola ISD:

• August 30, 2019: A four-year old photograph resurfaced, prompting concerns in Iola. No threat was found, but parents are encouraged to talk to their children and make sure they know that these types of threats are not a joke.

Centerville ISD:

• September 3, 2019: High school and junior high are seeing increased security at their campuses following a rumored threat. No threat was found, but parents are encouraged to talk to their children and make sure they know this is not a joke.

KBTX will have more on this campaign after the news conference.

