How health care could change forever in the wake of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is a difficult time for the health care business: they must be prepared at all times for a possible surge, all while dealing with supply shortages and a relatively unknown opponent in this new virus.

But just because reliance on health care workers feels like it’s at an all-time high doesn't mean business is good.

“Many health care systems are seeing a reduction in revenues,” said Bita Kash, professor of health policy and management at the Texas A&M School of Public Health and director of outcomes research at Houston Methodist.

Kash says that it’s because of the postponement of non-emergency and elective procedures as hospitals stay at the ready for COVID-19.

“So we don’t need as many surgeons and specialists in clinics, and we’re not producing the revenues and the volume that we usually see,” Kash said, “and that’s hurting the businesses.”

Kash says that once things return to “normal,” or at least relatively so, that most hospital groups will be able to achieve the baseline business to stay functional. She doesn’t feel as confident about smaller physician practices and rural hospitals.

“I think as a society, policymakers just need to pay good attention to the rural hospital infrastructure; it’s truly our safety-net hospitals,” said Kash. “They had already been suffering before the pandemic.”

All health care providers have been adjusting day-to-day policies in order to practice social distancing, and a popular option has emerged in telehealth and telemedicine.

“We will really learn what works: what areas of medicine can we pursue through telehealth and continue pursuing through telehealth, and which areas don’t work so well,” said Kash. “Concerns we have has to do with, forced implementation means you’re not ready… there’s a lot of time spent between physician and patient helping patients getting online and using the technology, so there is quite a bit of tech support that physicians are engaging in.”

In general, however, Kash says the focus on telemedicine will be one of the “silver linings” that emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. She says she hopes that health care policy infrastructure can keep up.

“Many patients today in the U.S. because of under-insurance or no insurance might not have access to appropriate care,” said Kash. “We’re hoping that this experience will give us a better infrastructure when it comes to public health infrastructure.”

