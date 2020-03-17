How health officials are dealing with COVID-19 at local, state and federal levels

First News at Four is talking with three experts to try and give perspective on how COVID-19 is being addressed at each level of government.

News 3's Rusty Surette was live at the Brazos County Health District for their briefing today where Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley.

Rusty took us through the briefing and relayed the warnings and precautionary methods the health district is asking residents to take.

On the state level, we spoke to Alana Rocha, a journalist with the Texas Tribune who's been covering the governor's response at the state level.

Rocha walked us through the difficult decisions being made at the state level for both commercial and public organizations.

Concerning the federal level, First News at Four talked with Rebecca Fischer, an epidemiologist and biostatistician from Texas A&M University.

Fischer talked about what recommendations the CDC is making and why they're making them.

You can see the complete local to federal breakdown in the video players above.