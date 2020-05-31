How kids are learning to swim while public pools are closed

With COVID-19 keeping our public pools closed, parents are having to find new ways to make sure their kids know how to swim.

Rebecca Sellers is the owner and private swim teacher for Rebecca’s Swim Academy. She believes that knowing how to swim is a crucial life skill.

“It's just like reading a book, you need to learn how to do it," says Sellers.

Sellers has a waiting list of over 200 students and says she is honored to be able to teach kids, at various private pools, how to be safe in the water.

Brynn Hendrick took her daughter to Rebecca’s Swim Academy. She believes that being able to swim will be important for all children, regardless of the pandemic, because they will still be around private pools and other bodies of water. For her, private lessons were worth the investment.

"Before she learned to swim with Rebecca, I was nervous… now, I don't feel nervous to be around water with my child because I know she can swim," said Hendrick.

Sellers teaches children as young as 6 months old and her lessons are structured to have her students swimming after 5 classes.

