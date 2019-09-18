Local kids on probation are getting a second chance at success

In Brazos County, there are more than 150 kids on probation. They’ve spent some time in the county’s juvenile facility, and depending upon their judge’s order, they may end up on probation.

“My job is to make a smooth transition from a placement facility to the community,” said Shawn Pennington, a Brazos County Juvenile Center probation officer.

The kids Pennington sees are between the ages of 10 and 17 and have committed offenses like running away, assault and drug possession.

“I talk to them about their expectations and goals,” he said. “We come up with a game plan to help them succeed.”

Pennington believes many of the children he serves have missed out on a caring relationship.

“They are lacking someone that picks them up when they have fallen, tells them it’s ok, learn from their mistakes and move forward,” he said. “Someone to show them how or what the other avenues there are to address those issues.”

Pennington teamed up with Brittany Owens of the Youth Advocate Program in Bryan to help find ways to expose kids to something better.

“We work on how to carry yourself in public, how to interact in multigenerational environments,” said Owens.

Over the summer, they took a trip to the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco. It's a trip she says many of them wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to take.

“There is more to life, and more to their environment and to their existence, than just what is in Brazos County,” she said.

Pennington believes the trips they're able to offer show teens on probation that it’s not too late to make a change.

“It’s not too late to get involved or participate in things like this, and there are people that want to help link them up,” said Pennington.

To get involved and volunteer with the juvenile justice center, you can contact the volunteer coordinator at (979) 823-3544

