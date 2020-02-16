How the Brazos Valley goes from near 80° to rain-soaked 40s this week

Another dramatic change in weather is coming this week, Brazos Valley.

Temperatures better suited for early-to-mid April took over Sunday afternoon as thermometers topped off in the mid-70s. Expect the same Monday with highs headed right up to or right at 80° by the late afternoon hours.

Tuesday brings a false sense of spring; high temperatures are slated for the low-to-mid 70s. Those highs should be reached by early or mid-afternoon before a cold front opens up the door to the next round of chilly air. By sunset, many will reach for a jacket once more with temperatures sinking to the 50s and low 60s as the day wraps up.

Staying on the temperature for a moment, there is little room for movement in the wake of this next cold front. Both Wednesday and Thursday only bring a two-degree temperature spread between the forecast low and forecast high for the day. Here is how that 48 hour period is currently slated to play out:

• Wednesday: Morning low: 51° | Afternoon high: 53°

• Thursday: Morning low: 46° | Afternoon high: 48°

Overcast skies, brisk north-northeast wind, and on / off rain will keep thermometers from varying much until some sun is able to break out Friday.

Speaking of that rain: plan on it being around for an extended part of the week. While a few rumbles of thunder may rattle through with the cold front's arrival Tuesday afternoon and evening, most of this activity is generally expected to be light and steady. While no big rain amount is expected at any one time, give this wet pattern a few days to work and 1" to 2" of rain are expected to collect. Localized 3" totals are not totally ruled out, as of Sunday evening's forecast.

More details on what to expect this week and a full look at the week is included in the video above.