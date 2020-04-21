How the voting process could look different this year

Brazos County election officials are working on ways to keep voters safe and healthy during upcoming elections.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting a lot of how we live our lives. Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock says voting centers will be adhering to all CDC guidelines. In addition to social distancing, people at the polls will also limit their physical contact with materials that would, typically, be used to vote.

"We're going to send them to a box of unsharpened pencils and that is how they'll cast their ballot. They'll use the eraser for the pencil and never ever have to touch the equipment," explains Hancock.

While some Texas judges have ruled voters are entitled to a mail-in ballot, due to the concern of being exposed to COVID-19, Hancock is working to make in-person voting safe for everyone.

"Some older people, even though they're 65, don't want to cast their ballot by mail. You know, they've always gone into the polling place and we want to make that available for them," said Hancock.

In College Station, City Secretary Tanya Smith made it clear that she believes the more voters that are comfortable with the environment at the polls, the greater the turnout will be.

"Obviously, we want as many voters as we can possibly have come in and the safer they feel, I believe that we will be successful," said Smith.

The City of College Station is working to maximize the comfort and safety of voters by supplying masks and gloves at the polls.