When and how to clean your cloth face mask

Now that cloth face masks are considered normal when going out in public, it is important to make sure you are taking proper hygienic care of your mask, so it can take care of you.

According to medical experts at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, cloth face masks should be washed and dried daily if possible.

Experts recommend cleaning masks in the washing machine, but hand-washing the masks in soap and water works, too.

"Once it is clean and dry, store the mask in a new paper bag or in a place where it will not be touched or coughed on by other people in your home," according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham website.

It is also important to remember that when you are handling your mask, make sure to wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before you touch your mask.

"When you take the mask off, you should carefully fold it to protect the side facing your mouth and nose," according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham website. "Then you can put it in a paper bag for storage until you need it again."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends cloth face coverings in public settings where it is difficult to properly social distance.

The public should use cloth masks over surgical masks and N-95 respirators because those masks are needed for healthcare workers and other first responders, according to the CDC.

