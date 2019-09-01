How to help the mass shooting victims in Odessa

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations to help the families affected by the shooting rampage Saturday.

A message on the group's website and Facebook page says, "The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and its board of directors and employees are heartbroken with the tragic events that occurred in our city on August 31. This senseless tragedy has shaken us at our foundation. But, as Odessans, we pull together in our time of need. If you would like to contribute to the victims and their families affected by this sad event, we have established a PayPal account to assist with funerals and medical care."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Seven people died and 22 others were injured when the gunman fired at random while driving in the area of Odessa and Midland Saturday afternoon.

