How to make a cloth face covering at home without a sewing machine

As the CDC continues to study COVID-19, we have learned that individuals “can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms,” according to the CDC’s website. “This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”

With this discovery, the CDC now recommends the public wears cloth face-coverings in public areas, where it is harder to practice social distancing. For example, the grocery store or pharmacy.

The CDC says the cloth face coverings are important because not only can they slow the spread, but they can also “help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

You can create a cloth face covering of your own using items around the house or make at home, according to the CDC. Examples of items that can be used to make a cloth face covering are a towel, a bandana, an old t-shirt, and etc.

These cloth face coverings can be created in two methods, a no-sew and a sew. Please see the video player for various examples of the no-sew method, and see the related links section for the sew method.

According to the CDC, your cloth face mask should:

• fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

• be secured with ties or ear loops

• include multiple layers of fabric

• allow for breathing without restriction

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or

change to shape

It is important to remember, in addition to wearing your cloth face mask, to also try to maintain the 6-feet social distancing rule as best as possible.