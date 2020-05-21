How to participate in National Stop the Bleed Day

Stop the Bleed is one of our nation’s largest public health campaigns. Its goal is to save lives by training people across the country on how to stop traumatic bleeding.

May 21 is National Stop the Bleed Day and despite social distancing, you can still participate.

Uncontrolled bleeding is a major cause of preventable deaths. According to the National Stop the Bleed Day website, approximately 40% of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma.

First News at Four is talking to Ashley Kopech, the Trauma Program Manager for Baylor Scott and White.

She says the average time it takes to bleed out is roughly two to five minutes. But the average time it takes paramedics to arrive is seven to ten minutes.

"Knowing how to use your hands, or something from home such as a t-shirt or towel, to apply pressure to a bleeding wound," Kopech explains, "how to pack a wound to control bleeding, and how to correctly apply a tourniquet can empower you to save a life."

To learn more about National Stop the Bleed Day and what you can do to learn a little at home, click here.

To learn about how and when you can take a Stop the Bleed class, click here.