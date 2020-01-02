How to set fitness, organizational, or financial resolutions for 2020

New year. New decade. New you?

At the beginning of each year, many try to set resolutions across a range of categories.

Three popular categories for New Year resolutions are fitness, organizing, and finances.

Fitness:

Each year, countless individuals set resolutions to hit the gym, lose weight, and/or get in better shape. However, getting started and sticking to it is always a challenge.

Exercise physiologist and Yoga Pod owner Cliff Latham said, “The best first thing is to get help. If you feel like you are going to go into a gym and it’s daunting, and you either don’t know what to do and it’s intimidating, get help from a trainer or somebody that knows.”

Latham says it's important to have a program that's feasible for you, one that you know you can commit to. Seek help to have a professional develop it for you if need be.

"[Then] just keeping going and doing what I call 'the boring work,'" said Latham. "The first day, the first week, it’s really exciting and fun and new, then it will get boring very quickly. You just have to keep going and doing those boring things over and over again.”

When it comes to setting fitness resolutions, Latham says that setting one big goal for the whole year is the wrong way to do it. He advises that you set your year-long goal to the side, and then set something like 30-day goals that will keep you on track to the year-long goal.

“Then you break it down to where you need to be for 60 days and 30 days, and if you don’t know the answer...ask for help,” said Latham. “Get an expert to tell you where you should be to get to that goal.”

Finally, once you have your 30-day goal set, determine what you have to do every day to achieve that 30-day goal, according to Latham.

“Create that daily habit,” said Latham.

For more information on Cliff Latham and Yoga Pod

Organization:

From empty gift boxes to Christmas trees to New Year’s Eve confetti, the holidays bring a lot of clutter into the home.

The new year is a great time to clear out the clutter.

Home organizer and owner of Cultivate Your Space, Michelle Dew, recommends a great way to get started on day one is to tackle one area first for just 25 minutes.

Also, before you start organizing, put on something that motivates you like your favorite playlist, podcast, or invite a friend over, according to Dew.

In her digital book, “Cultivate A Space of Intention: A Strategic Guide to Creating a Home of Respite,” Dew outlines easy four steps, simplify, create systems, craft a style, and anoint. Her digital book can be downloaded HERE.

When you decide to get organizing Dew cautions not to try to organize your whole home at one time.

“I think that can be incredibly overwhelming; you can take on too much, and then lose motivation because you feel like a failure,” said Dew.

For more information on Michelle Dew and Cultivate Your Space

Finances:

Whether you are saving up for an important purchase, needing to pay off debt, or wanting to create better spending habits, the first step is setting the right financial resolutions.

“We focus too much on planning techniques, but not on assessing where we are--and determining where we are going,” said Nathan Harness, Director of Financial Planning at Texas A&M University.

Harness says you can begin by imagining a road trip to your dream destination. His recommended steps are as follows:

Step 1: Assess where you are.

- Harness advises using technology to help you stay on top of your finances, with websites/apps like Mint or Personal Capital.

Step 2: See the end destination with clarity.

- Don’t focus just on the number. Harness says to ask yourself what your end goal is and what do you want at the end of your journey.

Step 3: Map your route to success.

- Harness advises you to get help when you need it and take advantage of "free money," like 401(k) matching programs through your employer.

For a detailed explanation of each resolution category