How to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic

It’s no secret that staying active is good for your health, but it can also relieve some of the stress of having to stay home as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

During this time of self-isolation caused by the novel coronavirus, it's important to stay active. (Source: CNN)

Being stuck at home can drive anyone crazy, so get up off that couch and get moving.

While it’s recommended that you stay at least 6 feet away from others, that doesn’t mean you can’t go outdoors.

A family hike or a jog in the fresh air will do you some good. You can also go in the backyard and play with your kids. It’s a great way to keep everyone active.

Staying indoors doesn’t mean you have to sit around. You can get your heart pumping at home.

There are many free exercise videos out there, on YouTube or social media.

Or you can download a workout app. Many of them offer free trials and don’t require any equipment.

Some gyms like Planet Fitness are also streaming free fitness classes online.

Or you can simply move around your house more. Walk up and down the stairs, do exercises during commercials, walk some laps – anything to keep you going, instead of staying stationary.

There are plenty of other activities you can do at home. Several zoos and national parks are offering virtual tours and field trips.

Some are streaming live on social media and offering interactive videos, too.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.