How to stay mentally healthy while social distancing

Plenty of us are enjoying social distancing, particularly the introverts.

For many it's a chance for some alone time to catch up on a good book, finally, finish that Netflix show, or even catch up on your sleep.

But for others, self isolation is a challenge; you might feel lonely. Or cooped up.

So First News at Four is talking with two local mental health experts to try and understand how to combat these feelings.

Carmen Morrison, a local licensed psychologist, and her colleague and son, Drew Morrison explain it's all a matter of diligence and mindfulness.

They say it's important to remember above all, that this is for the good of our community, our state, our nation, and our planet.

"By staying home," Drew says, "we're protecting those out on the front lines of medicine trying to keep us safe. It's important to know that what you're doing is for the good of others."

His mother agrees.

"I think the really key thing is to not disconnect," Carmen says, "understand yourself and reach out to others while remaining at a socially distant place."

They both offer a wide range of ways to overcome your loneliness during this period as well as some great tips on how to keep your children from feeling socially stunted as well.

Check out the full interview in the player above.

Go to the related links section for more on Carmen and Drew.

