How to take control of personal finances amid COVID-19 economic slowing

In addition to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals and families are also having to deal with unexpected financial concerns.

So First News at Four is talking with Joyce Cavanagh, she's a family economics specialist with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, about what local families can do to take control of their finances.

Cavanagh breaks it down into three easy steps:

1.) Establish a spending plan and prioritize

Having a spending plan or budget is essential for saving family resources and meeting identified financial goals.

“It’s important to have a grasp on fixed, variable, discretionary and occasional expenses so you can organize your cash flow," Cavanagh says, "prioritize those expenses and determine which you may or may not be able to pay."

Many utility companies, service providers, corporations and others are now making allowances for the current financial situation by offering payment extensions and other options for easing some of the financial stress.

2.) Look for additional ways to save

"Be sure you look at each expense and see where you can eliminate anything you don’t need," she explains, "like extra movie channels on your cable or satellite service or home services you’re paying for that you may be able to do yourself- or never use.”

She adds depending on the situation and risk comfort level, this may also be a good time to re-examine and re-evaluate insurance coverages for home and auto.

3.) Know who to trust – and not trust

In tough financial times people often begin to doubt the stability of existing financial institutions such as banks and credit unions, Cavanagh explains.

She says only trust people that you can verify credentials for such as an Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC), or a Certified Financial Planner (CFP).

But above all, she says it's important to know what resources are available to you.

Some examples include:

The National Personal Finance Extension

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service

The Texas Workforce Commission

