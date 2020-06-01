How to talk to your children about race relations in America

Talking to your children about what's going on in our country can feel overwhelmingly difficult.

Licensed psychologist, author, and emotional expert Adam Saenz says it doesn't have to be.

"One of the first things I want to do when I talk to my children about race relations is check for understanding," Saenz explains, "whether they are 3-years-old, 5, 7, 18 I wanna know what do they understand about race relations? What do they understand about races? What do they understand about discrimination, about history? Not just nationally, but even at a state and local level."

Saenz says that knowledge helps parents find a starting point to open the conversation with their children. He says don't feel like you need to be an expert on race to have the discussion. Saenz says parents intuitively know how to talk to their children. He says our emotions and body language will speak volumes greater than the words we use with our children.

"One of the most important things we can do," Saenz explains, "is to help our children understand the value of difference."

He says fostering an environment where children are constantly being exposed to new things and different things makes a world of difference for their future encounters and understanding of how the world works.

