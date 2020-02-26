How windy was Wednesday? Peak gusts across the Brazos Valley

Wednesday brought a blustery, gusty day across the Brazos Valley.

Strong north-northwest winds caused a wind advisory to be issued in the wake of the most recent cold front to pass through the area.

Below are the peak wind gusts reported between 12am and 7pm Wednesday:

• College Station (Easterwood Airport): 39mph

• Bryan (Coulter Field): 35mph

• 4.8 miles west of College Station: 32mph

• Lick Creek Park (College Station): 26mph

• Wellborn: 23mph

• Caldwell Intermediate School: 40mph

• Caldwell: 37mph

• Snook: 27mph

• Somerville: 20mph

• Navasota: 35mph

• Crockett: 28mph

• Ratcliff: 25mph

• North Zulch: 25mph

• Conroe: 35mph

• Willis: 28mph

• Magnolia: 28mph

• Coldspring: 35mph

• Lake Livingston: 35mph

• Huntsville: 36mph

• Hempstead: 28mph

• Cameron: 35mph

• Giddings: 32mph

• Hearne: 35mph

• Round Prairie: 30mph

• Leona: 25mph

