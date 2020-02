A local high school student is part of an online video contest to win a scholarship.

Meagan McMurray of College Station High School is participating in Capital Farm Credit's "What Agriculture Means to Me" contest. On the online is $9,500 in scholarships and prize money.

Click here to vote for Meagan's video.

Three winners are determined by votes with one more winner determined by an impartial committee.

You can vote until March 13.