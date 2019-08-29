How to best navigate traffic on Aggie game day

Texas A&M kicks off its 125th football season against Texas State tonight. Thousands of fans across the state will travel to BCS to participate in the game-day festivities.

Texas A&M Transportation Services has provided resources for fans and those in the community on how to best navigate game day.

"The Destination Aggieland app and FootballThursday.tamu.edu are still the location for everyone to find their parking, transit, and travel information," said Texas Transportation Institute Assistant Transportation Researcher Madison Metsker-Galarza.

The Destination Aggieland application also features live traffic updates and can be downloaded on your smartphone. This application can be found on Apple's App Store or on Android's Google Play. The application also features shuttle information, tailgating tips, stadium maps, and options for things to do around BCS.

If you are not going to the game, traffic is expected to be the worst from noon to 7:30 PM. For real-time traffic updates throughout the day, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute also advises you to check the Destination Aggieland application.

After Texas A&M's last Thursday game in 2018 versus Northwestern State, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute improved a few elements for this year's game day experience.

"We learned that Aggies are Aggies. They followed the procedures we asked them to, so we are letting folks stay in the parking lots a little longer," said Texas Transportation Institute Research Fellow Dr. Tim Lomax. "We also learned that Wellborn Road gets really jacked up, and so we are asking folks if they are not coming to the game to stay off Wellborn Road."

To know your options and for more information on the best ways to navigate BCS on game day, check out the related links section on this web story.