A sign has popped up in College Station that is showing the love for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the corner of Deacon Drive and Pierre Plaza, a sign leaning on a stop sign has the words "Hugs from 6ft" with a heart on it. On each side are stick figures facing each other with their arms open for a hug embrace.

The neighbor on the corner where the sign lays says he doesn't know when or who put up the sign.