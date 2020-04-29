Hullabaloo Diner damage during storms

The Hullabaloo Diner on Wellborn Road in College Station was damaged overnight Wednesday during severe weather.

The subroof that covered the dining car was blown off onto the bar area.

The owners tell us that the subroof will need to be repaired.

We're told there was water inside the main dining car.

The business was without power because of the storms. We're told that once power is restored they will continue serving customers take-out in the bar area and patio.

No one was injured.

