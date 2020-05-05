Human remains found in Grimes County

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says on May 3, deputies responded to the Plantation Lakes Subdivision in reference to an individual locating possible human remains.

The scene was secured overnight and an extensive and thorough crime scene search was executed on May 4, 2020 by Grimes County Investigators and a Ranger from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The remains were confirmed to be human by a Forensic Anthropologist with the University of North Texas in Dallas. It appears the skeletal remains had been at this location in an area thick with underbrush for several years.

The public is not in danger and foul play is not suspected at this time.

