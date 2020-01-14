Hundreds attend 13th Annual MLK Breakfast

Texas A&M University’s MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee hosted its 13th annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on Tuesday.

The program honors the life, legacy, and accomplishments of King. The theme for this year's event was “Black Faces in White Spaces” and featured a catered breakfast.

This year's keynote speaker was with scholar and award-winning author, Marc Lamont Hill, Ph.D.

"I feel like his legacy was kind of catalytic in reiterating the fact that everyone does have rights, deserves an education, and a right to feel human," said MLK Breakfast Director Tiara Kinnebrew.

After the breakfast, there was a meet and greet with Hill at the debut of the new Everybody Gaines exhibit at the Reynolds Gallery.